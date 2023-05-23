Maryland State trooper won't be charged for deadly high speed chase on New Year's Eve

ELKTON, Md — A Maryland State trooper will not face charges related to a deadly New Year's Eve high speed chase in Cecil County.

That morning police received four calls about someone driving erratically on I-95.

Trooper Kurtis Manual spotted the driver, identified as 26-year-old Julie Clark, traveling at a high rate of speed on the right shoulder.

The pursuit lasted about nine-minutes and 14 miles before Clark crashed into a tree off the 279 exit ramp towards Elkton.

Police dash-cam video caught the entire chase which showed speeds exceeding 120mph leading up to the crash.

Manual can be heard on body-worn camera saying the car was on fire.

Although unable to rescue the Clark, Manual is seen grabbing a fire extinguisher in an attempt to put out the flames.

The Medical Examiner later ruled Clark's death an accident. She'd sustained numerous fractures and lacerations in the crash.

A search of Clark's vehicle turned up an empty six-pack Coors Light carton, although toxicology reports did not detect the presence of drugs or alcohol in her system.

The testing did, however, indicate the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC, a major psychoactive compound in marijuana.

According to a new investigative report from the Attorney General's Office, the Medical Examiner could not rule whether or not the level of THC in Ms. Clark’s blood could have caused the crash.

The report suggested Manual "largely complied with MSP’s vehicle pursuit policy."

