In Focus: The Rachel Morin murder investigation

With an update on Rachel Morin's murder imminent from the Harford County Sheriff's office Thursday afternoon, we're taking a look back at how we got to this point.

Morin, 37, was last seen alive on Saturday, August 5th, when she went to take a walk on the Ma & Pa Trail. Her boyfriend reported her missing that evening, and the following afternoon a woman's body was found just off the trail.

The Sheriff's office later confirmed the body was that of Rachel Morin, a mother of five, who's family was already dealing with the sudden death of Morin's five-month old niece just over a week before Morin went missing.

Following the discovery of Morin's body, the Sheriff's office stepped up patrols at the Ma & Pa Trail and Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly is working on getting cameras installed on the trail, though the timeline on that is still being worked out.

"The senseless murder of Rachel Morin just really has shaken our community," said Cassilly to WMAR-2 News. "And it's highlighted the need for us to put cameras on the trail."

A Harford County Councilwoman hosted a community walk at the trail just two days after the discovery of Morin's body, but Morin's sister commented on the event posting on Facebook saying that the family had not been contacted and requesting that Rachel's name be taken off the event. Many community members voiced their concern that the family hadn't been involved or spoken to.

Morin's family will host their own walk in her memory this Saturday.

"We are hoping to have a 'Trail of Flowers and Light' to line both sides of the trail for our walk on the Ma & Pa Trail. If you are able to, we ask that you bring flowers and a battery operated candle to lay on either side of the trail somewhere as we walk Rachel's last steps," Rebekah Morin, Rachel's sister, posted in a statement from the family on Facebook.

And the search continues for Morin's killer. The Harford County Sheriff's office has been giving updates throughout the investigation, with another scheduled for 4pm Thursday afternoon.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover the costs of her headstone and a memorial fund.