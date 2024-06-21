Charging docs say that Victor Hernandez remained in MD for months after Rachel Morin's body was found

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, the alleged killer of Rachel Morin, had been in Maryland for months after Morin was reported missing on August 5, 2023.

Hernandez is being charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree rape, and first- and second-degree assault.

On June 13, according to the charging documents, family members said that “Hernandez had been staying with them in Maryland from December of 2023 to May of 2024.”

He was recently arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, late Friday night on June 14.

This leaves the four-month gap from August 6th, when Morin’s body was found, to when Victor began staying with family in Maryland, shrouded in mystery.

Investigators say that the family turned over the stuff he left behind home after he took off in May 2024: two bags of clothes and a pair of shoes.

The DNA samples obtained from the clothing were processed at the Maryland State Police Forensics Lab, matching the DNA from the crime scene.

At this time, law enforcement isn’t saying whether or not the family was aware that Victor was a wanted man.