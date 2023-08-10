Four days later, the search for Rachel Morin's killer continues

BEL AIR, Md. — Images of Rachel Morin, the murdered mother of five, now mark the Ma & Pa trail, and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office has been inundated with questions surrounding her death prompting the sheriff to take to social media.

“One question we have continued to get centers around whether we have interviewed the boyfriend in this case. The answer is yes. We have along with many other people who are close to Rachel,” said Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

A modern-day whodunnit, the case almost immediately drew the attention of the national media, as well as some outlets from abroad.

While the sheriff’s office has 78,000 followers on Facebook, posts about Rachel’s murder have reached two million people, and a public hungry for answers is gobbling up coverage of virtually anyone claiming to have information about the case.

For example, Michael Gabriszeski, who claims he played a role in the discovery of the victim’s body, spoke with WMAR-2 News while police were still processing the crime scene.

“Basically, when we walked up, we saw fresh blood and my daughter’s boyfriend thought it was deer blood at first,” Gabriszeski said on Sunday.

Police say they’re frustrated by such people seeking the spotlight.

“Obviously, there are people out there coming up with… putting out information in the public that they have no firsthand knowledge of, talking about the crime scene that they have no firsthand knowledge of,” said Col. William Davis of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are also concerned about the integrity of the case if details only known to the killer become public, not to mention the impact it could have on Rachel’s family.

“All of the false information that’s going on out there—-hearing about possible injuries to her and how this crime occurred, which aren’t true, has got to make it harder on them,” added Davis, “So people need to think about that when they’re out there spreading that kind of information.”