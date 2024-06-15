Arrest made in Rachel Morin murder case, suspect apprehended in Tulsa

BEL AIR, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in the Rachel Morin murder case.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, a citizen of El Salvador, was apprehended in Tulsa, Oklahoma late Friday night.

Morin, 37, was last seen August 5th after going for a walk on the Ma & Pa Trail.

She was later reported missing by her boyfriend.

The next day, authorities were alerted about a body that was discovered on the trail. Officials later identified the body as Morin.

Her death was later determined to be a homicide.

Eleven days later, the Sheriff's Office released that the DNA found on the crime scene was a match to anassault and home invasion in Los Angeles.

Although the video was released, police were not able to identify him.

During a presser, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told media that case involved a woman and 9-year-old girl who was assaulted.

Officials also released a video of the suspect.

It wasn't until February 2024 that the sheriff's office released a sketch of the man suspected in the case.

Not only was he a fugitive in Maryland, Hernandez, 23, was also on an ICE hold, according to online records.

According to officials, Martinez came to the United States illegally in February 2023 after being suspected of another murder in El Salvador.

He is charged with first-degree rape and murder and is currently being held without bond.

Sheriff Gahler says Hernandez will be extradited back to Maryland in the coming days, but no date was confirmed.

