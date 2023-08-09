Harford Co. councilwoman hosts community walk at Ma & Pa Heritage Trail

HARFORD, Md. — Men, women, and children gathered to walk the Ma & Pa Trail to honor the life of Rachel Morin, whose body was found on the same trail Sunday afternoon.

Councilwoman Jessica Boyle-Tsottles spearheaded the walk.

She says it was important to her to ensure people felt safe to continue to walk the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail.

Many people in the community joined in on the walk, each of them reflecting on the recent tragedy that took place over the weekend.

READ MORE: 'There's just no words': Harford County community saddened over the loss of Rachel Morin

"You know this is a really great turnout for a Tuesday night; you can see that our community cares about each other," Boyle-Tsottles said.

Shawn Wiseman said he heard about the murder and wanted to show support in any way he could.

He says joining the walk was important for him to do.

"People should really be concerned and show support for one another show support for the deceased and their family. And that's what brought me out here," Wiseman said.

Although many people in the community joined the walk, Rachel's family was not a part of it. A Facebook post from Rachel's sister, Rebekah Morin, said the family did not give the councilwoman permission to use Rachel's name for the flyer promoting the event.

"I had absolutely no intentions of upsetting the family or anyone that's involved in this terrible tragedy," Boyle-Tsottles said.

The councilwoman says she only wants her community to feel safe, to find Rachel's killer, and get justice for what happened to her.

"Such a heinous act, you know, and it shouldn't go unnoticed. We need to come out in numbers, and you know what? Who knows? Maybe we'll get some tips and we can help out with this investigation," Boyle-Tsottles said.

Rachel Morin’s family has a GoFundMe in her honor to help with funeral expenses and provide support for her five children.

