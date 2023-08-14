The family of murdered Bel Air woman to hold a walk in her memory

BEL AIR, Md. — It's been more than a week since Rachel Morin was found dead on the Ma & Pa trail in Bel Air. Her family wants the community to come together in her memory.

They are hosting a walk this Saturday.

They took to Facebook to let people know how they can participate.

"Together, as a family and a community, we can grieve the tragic loss of a woman who was so full of life. Please join us as we pray and mourn for our beloved Rachel.



We are hoping to have a "Trail of Flowers and Light" to line both sides of the trail for our walk on the Ma & Pa Trail. If you are able to, we ask that you bring flowers and a battery operated candle to lay on either side of the trail somewhere as we walk Rachel's last steps.



We will meet at 11 am at the William Street entrance. Then at 11:30, we will begin walking. We will walk to the end of the first half of trail (Tollgate Road) and back.



There will be a very limited amount of t-shirts available at no cost (we will release the business name in a few days). If there are any other businesses that wish to make and donate t-shirts as well, please message me. After the walk if you want to stop by FLAVOR in Bel Air, they have agreed to donate a portion of all sales that day to the fund for Rachel's children. Thank you."

Rachel was reported missing by her boyfriend on Saturday, August 5 when she did not return from a walk.

Her body was found on the Ma & Pa Trail the next day and the Sheriff's Office is investigating it as a homicide.

They've been inundated with questions surrounding her death and tips have been pouring in.

Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler taking to social media last week, "One question we have continued to get centers around whether we have interviewed the boyfriend in this case. The answer is yes. We have along with many other people who are close to Rachel.”

There are still no arrests in this case.

There is a dedicated email for tips on this homicide. The sheriff's office asks anyone who can assist in the investigation of the Rachel Morin homicide, to email any photos, video, or contact information to RMtips@harfordsheriff.org.