Harford County Executive pushes for cameras on Ma & Pa Trail

Cameras are in the works for the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County.

County Executive Bob Cassilly is pushing for a quick turnaround on getting them installed to increase public safety on the trail.

The push comes after Rachel Morin's murder on the trail earlier this month.

As for when and how much it will cost, Cassilly says they're still in the early stages.

"We want this to go up and be the right solution for those locations," Cassilly said. "And I just don't have a sense of right now how long it's going to take us to get the right pieces of equipment in place and operational."

Cassilly did add his administration is already speaking with contractors and have meetings scheduled with BGE next week on the project.

