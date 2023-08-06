Search continues for 37-year-old woman missing in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office needs your help as the search continues for a woman who went missing in the Bel Air area.

Rachel Morin, 37, was last seen on Saturday, August 5, around 6:00pm when she left to walk on the Ma and Pa Trail.

The sheriff's office stated that Rachel's car was located at the Williams Street entrance in Bel Air.

Rachel is 5’2, 107 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue or black tank top, black sports bra, black spandex shorts, and gray sneakers.

If you see anything suspicious on the trail or if you have any information about Rachel's whereabouts, call 911 or you can call 410-836-5430.