Police: Suspect DNA from Rachel Morin crime scene linked to LA home invasion, assault

Shocking developments came from the Harford County Sheriff's Office Thursday night in regard to the murder of Rachel Morin.

READ: The search for Rachel Morin's killer continues

Morin, 37, was last seen alive on Saturday, August 5th, when she went to take a walk on the Ma & Pa Trail. Her boyfriend reported her missing that evening, and the following afternoon a woman's body was found just off the trail.

The Sheriff's office later confirmed the body was that of Rachel Morin, a mother of five, who's family was already dealing with the sudden death of Morin's five-month old niece just over a week before Morin went missing.

Now just two weeks after her death, police catch their first break in the case.

According to Colonel William Davis, DNA from the crime scene that was run through the Maryland State Police database came back with a match.

That match was to a suspect in a Los Angeles home invasion and assault back in March.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male, five foot nine, 160 pounds, around 20 to 30-years-old, dark hair with a muscular build.

Rachel Morin suspect

Police say the photo given is not current and the suspect's hairstyle may have changed.

Officials believe that this suspect could be connected to other violent crimes in other states.

If you are able to identify this suspect or have any additional information regarding this case, contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office at 410-836-7788.