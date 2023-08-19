A ‘Trail of Life': Dozens converge on the Ma and Pa Trail to honor the life of Rachel Morin

BEL AIR, Md. — Dozens of members converged on the Ma and Pa Trail to honor the life of Rachel Morin on Saturday.

The 37-year-old mother of five was reported missing by her boyfriend when she hadn't returned from her walk on August 5, according to Harford County Sheriffs. One day later, her body was discovered just off the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail in downtown Bel Air.

Thursday, the police made a break in the case when they announced a new person of interest in Rachel's murder, a suspect wanted in Los Angeles in connection to a home invasion and assault back in March.

Police say the suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male, five foot nine, 160 pounds, around 20 to 30-years-old, with dark hair and a muscular build.

Rachel Morin was described as a woman of much joy to her friends and family.

Despite the tragic loss, Rachel's mother, Patty, dubbed the walk "the trail of life." Photos of Morin’s life lined the trees throughout the three-mile walk, adorned with candles and brightly colored flowers.

The case had garnered national attention, spawning dozens of media groups, TikToks, and internet sleuths to ask what happened that faithful night.

While answers to this question still remain unknown, members of the community, spurred on by hope for justice, leave the trail with the memories Rachel left behind within this tight-knit community.