'There's just no words': Harford County community saddened over the loss of Rachel Morin

HARFORD COUNTY — It’s been two days since investigators found the body of 37-year-old Rachel Morin, the mother of five who was reported missing on Saturday evening.

Sunday, investigators found Morin’s body on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County and began investigating it as a homicide.

Near the entrance of Williams Street is where deputies said Rachel Morin was last seen and investigators are still searching to find her killer.

“ It’s shocking, I mean really shocking stuff,” Beverly Helmick said.

Helmick lives in the area and said shock is the general feeling for neighbors who live near and often frequent the Ma & Pa trail, after hearing the park was turned into a crime scene when Sheriffs found Rachel Morin on Sunday.

Rachel’s sister Rebekah Morin said their family was already dealing with the death of their 5-month-old niece who died suddenly less than two weeks ago.

“There’s just no words, I just feel so bad for her whole family and stuff,” Helmick said.

Helmick visits the park often with her friends but said this incident has her paranoid about regular daily activities.

“I’ve walked this many times and I definitely think the sheriffs advise about not wearing headphones and especially now walking with somebody and just being aware of your surroundings, makes a big difference,” Helmick said.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said as of Tuesday morning they’ve already received around 90 tips from concerned community members in reference to the murder.

Now, they are asking anyone who visited or were near the Ma & Pa trail over the weekend and took pictures to share them with investigators.

“I just hope they catch the person who did it. I think people will feel much safer once that person is caught,” Helmick said.

The autopsy report has not been released yet, so police haven’t confirmed the cause of death. However, people in the Harford County community are hoping that killer is found soon.