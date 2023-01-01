Chris Swaim

Meteorologist Chris Swaim joined WMAR 2 News in February 2023.

Chris grew up in Central Indiana. He stayed in Indiana for college attending Ball State University. Chris majored in meteorology and climatology and minored in geographic information science.

His passion for meteorology and broadcast took him all over the Midwest and the south. He moved to the quad cities in Iowa right out of college, to Little Rock, then Fayetteville, Arkansas, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and most recently, Omaha, Nebraska.

When Chris is not forecasting the weather, you can find him on the local hiking trails with his dog Kylo, taking wildlife pictures, or playing games on his home-built PC.