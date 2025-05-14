Rain and storm chances linger today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Scattered rain showers and rumbles of thunder stick around this morning. Thunderstorm chances increase this afternoon, some of which could be on the strong side an produce gusty winds. High temperatures will rise into the mid-70s today, before the 80s make a comeback late-week. Scattered rain lingers through the rest of the week and into the start of the weekend for the Preakness Stakes. Drying out on Sunday with a tranquil start to the week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.