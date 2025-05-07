Sunnier skies today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Skies dry out this morning, making way for plenty of sunshine this afternoon! High temperatures will climb into the mid-70s with a light northwest breeze. Thursday afternoon will feature another round of rain showers, which may spill over into Friday. Slightly cooler on Friday, with highs in the mid-60s. Sunny skies and drier conditions are expected for Mother's Day weekend with high temperatures in the 70s. Perfect weather to celebrate mom! A dry start to next week with highs in the 70s. Shower chances return on Tuesday.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.
Thursday A slight chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.