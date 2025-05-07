Sunnier skies today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Skies dry out this morning, making way for plenty of sunshine this afternoon! High temperatures will climb into the mid-70s with a light northwest breeze. Thursday afternoon will feature another round of rain showers, which may spill over into Friday. Slightly cooler on Friday, with highs in the mid-60s. Sunny skies and drier conditions are expected for Mother's Day weekend with high temperatures in the 70s. Perfect weather to celebrate mom! A dry start to next week with highs in the 70s. Shower chances return on Tuesday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.