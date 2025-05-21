Widespread showers on this Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Widespread showers arrive this morning with scattered throughout the afternoon and evening. The clouds and rain-cooled air will keep temperatures below average today, with highs only reaching the low to mid-60s. Another around of rain is possible Thursday and Friday before we dry out for the weekend. Temperatures warm back up to the 70s with reading speaking on Memorial Day at 76°. Our next chance of showers is back Tuesday.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers. High near 63. East wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Low around 54. East wind 5-15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20-25 mph.

Thursday Showers likely, then possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 52.

Friday A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Memorial Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.