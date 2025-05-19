A sunny & breezy start to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Bright skies to kick off the work week with highs in the upper-70s. Northwest winds will be breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. Clouds increase throughout Tuesday with a noticeable drop in the temperature department mid-week. Highs will only reach the mid-60s on Wednesday and Thursday with widespread rain showers sliding through. You'll need to break out the rain jackets! Shower chances will be more isolated on Friday. Drying out this weekend with highs climbing back into the 70s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night Showers. Low around 56.

Wednesday Showers. High near 65.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53.

Thursday Showers. High near 64.

Thursday Night Showers. Low around 51.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.