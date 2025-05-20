Clouds increase during the day

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Less breezy today with clouds increasing throughout the day. Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the mid-70s. Showers arrive around sunset, but more so overnight. Rain becomes widespread into Wednesday. We will have to watch the areas in the western part of the state that saw all the flooding. These showers cool temperatures into the 60s, which is below average for this tome of year. Scattered rain will gradually taper off through Friday. This leaves Memorial Day weekend largely dry and mild.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Showers. Low around 55. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Showers. High near 63.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54.

Thursday Showers. High near 67.

Thursday Night Showers. Low around 51.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Memorial Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.