Starting the week off dry

BALTIMORE — We will start the week off dry with sunny skies. There will be some wind to contend with. We expect readings in the 20 to 30 miles per hour range. That will be a touch more tolerable than what we had on Sunday. We get warm - near 80°, before we gradually come back down in the the mid 60s. The cool down is largely due to rain making a comeback. Showers look widespread Wednesday with coverage gradually coming down Thursday and Friday. Next week clears out with highs in the mid 70s.

WMAR

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night Showers, mainly after 2am. Low around 57.

Wednesday Showers. High near 65.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then showers likely. Low around 56.

Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.