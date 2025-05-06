Spotty storms today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Patchy fog develops once again this morning with temperatures starting off in the 60s. High temperatures will climb into the mid-70s for most under broken clouds. Spotty showers and storms are expected once again this afternoon and evening, with a low chance for severe weather. Some showers linger overnight before conditions dry out heading into Wednesday morning. Scattered showers return Thursday afternoon and linger into Friday, with a slight cool down in sight. High temperatures will only rise into the mid-60s on Friday, before rebounding back into the 70s this weekend. The weather pattern will trend warmer and drier just in time for Mother's Day!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light west wind.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.