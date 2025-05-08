Showers and storms return this afternoon

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Grab the umbrella today as scattered showers and storms grace the area this afternoon and evening. An isolated storm or two could produce strong winds, but overall the severe potential looks low. Rain lingers into Friday with mostly cloudy skies. This will knock temperatures down below normal levels, in the 60s. Warmer temperatures and sunny skies will be featured this weekend, just in time for Mother's day! Next week starts off dry before showers return mid-week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 56. Calm wind.

Friday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.