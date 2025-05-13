Rain, rain is here to stay!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Rain becomes more widespread this morning with area wide rain lingering into the afternoon and evening. There is a chance of some embedded thunderstorms as well. Overall, 1-2 inches of rain is possible through Wednesday morning. There is a threat of isolated flooding throughout the region, but conditions to the west of I-83 are most favorable. Scattered showers continue through the middle of the week with temperatures creeping up, into the 80s by Thursday. The warmest day will be Black-Eyed Susan Day with highs in the mid to upper-80s. On-and-off rain showers extend into Saturday for the Preakness Stakes before the weather pattern finally dries out on Sunday.

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. High near 71. East wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tuesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Wednesday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.