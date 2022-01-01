Ally is an Evening Meteorologist at WMAR and joined the team in November of 2022.

Born in New York, but raised almost her entire life in North Carolina, Ally considers herself a southern girl and is excited to call Baltimore and Maryland her home. Growing up Ally has lots of extended family in Maryland and would visit often. Spending many Black Fridays the Columbia Mall and going to Ocean City with her family and playing mini golf. She is also enthusiastic to experience all of the wild weather Mayland throws at her.

As a child, Ally had a fear of storms, which as she aged, would lead to fascination and her dream of becoming a broadcast meteorologist. Ally looked up to her local broadcast meteorologists as heroes of the community and ambassadors of science and hopes to be that in her new community. Close to home, Ally went to her dream school of North Carolina State University (Go Pack!) where she studied meteorology and was also a member of the student AMS Chapter, the broadcast meteorology club, she participated in outreach events at schools, was actively involved in her sorority Kappa Alpha Theta, and all this and more while waiting tables at a sushi restaurant on the weekends. While in school, Ally had two TV internships: one at WMBF in Myrtle Beach, SC and WFLA in Tampa, FL.

Ally comes to us from WKYT in Lexington, KY, where she was able to experience historic tornado outbreaks, flooding, and snowstorms, and a piece of her heart will always be in the bluegrass state.

When Ally is not at work she loves to travel, be outdoors and go hiking and be on the water, try new restaurants, cheer on the ravens, and of course since she grew up in North Carolina, watch sports specifically college basketball and football.

If you want to send Ally a weather photo, talk about Maryland, weather, or tell her about all the wonderful things to do in Baltimore, send her an email at ally.blake@wkyt.com.

You can also connect with her on Facebook as Meteorologist Ally Blake or on Instagram and Twitter as @allyblakewx.