A milder Monday ahead

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Milder today with high temperatures flirting with 70° under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Cooling down into the low to mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday with low pressure moving through during the middle of the week. Rain showers are possible Tuesday-Wednesday with more scattered rain showers expected on Thursday. Winds will also turn gusty later this week and temperatures get knocked down into the 50s. Drier this weekend with brisk northwest winds and highs in the mid-50s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night Showers. Low around 41.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.