Cool with more clouds today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Temperatures will rise into the low-60s under broken clouds. Light rain showers filter into the region this evening with another chance of rain showers on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A cold front brings additional on and off showers to the area on Thursday and Friday. The big story will be the major temperature drop later this week, with highs only reaching the low to mid-50s. Northwest winds will turn gusty. The potential for flurries across our northern suburbs depends on the timing of the cold front. Drier skies are in store for the weekend and winds will remain brisk with highs in the mid-50s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night Showers. Low around 39.

Thursday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.