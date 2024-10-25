Watch Now
A sunny & seasonal end to the work week

Up and down temperatures...
Feeling like fall heading into the weekend! Temperatures will gradually warm up by Saturday, though. That is ahead of another cold front that will warm us into the 70s, just before it gets here on Sunday. It is a lot of ups and down over the next week. We go from fall early next week to feeling like summer by midweek. Halloween is looking more like a treat than a trick at this point with unseasonably warm temperatures.
BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Sunny and seasonal today with highs in the mid-60s! Warming up briefly on Saturday, near 70°, before cooler air takes over by the second half of the weekend. It is a lot of ups and down over the next week. We go from fall early next week to feeling like summer by midweek. Halloween is looking more like a treat than a trick at this point with unseasonably warm temperatures.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 42.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

