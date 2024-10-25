A sunny & seasonal end to the work week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Sunny and seasonal today with highs in the mid-60s! Warming up briefly on Saturday, near 70°, before cooler air takes over by the second half of the weekend. It is a lot of ups and down over the next week. We go from fall early next week to feeling like summer by midweek. Halloween is looking more like a treat than a trick at this point with unseasonably warm temperatures.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.