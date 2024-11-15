A drier and seasonal end to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Showers taper off early with eroding clouds and more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will climb back to seasonal levels today, in the upper-50s. Temperatures will rebound back into the mid-60s this weekend with mostly sunny skies. We are looking at a dry start to next week with above-normal warmth. It looks like another front moves through mid-next week. That will be our next best chance of rain.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain tapers early. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a chance of showers. A high near 65.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.