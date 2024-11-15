A drier and seasonal end to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Showers taper off early with eroding clouds and more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will climb back to seasonal levels today, in the upper-50s. Temperatures will rebound back into the mid-60s this weekend with mostly sunny skies. We are looking at a dry start to next week with above-normal warmth. It looks like another front moves through mid-next week. That will be our next best chance of rain.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Rain tapers early. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a chance of showers. A high near 65.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.