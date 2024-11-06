Watch Now
Hurricane Rafael Looks to make landfall in Cuba

The storm has reached winds of 100 mph...
BALTIMORE — The tropics continue to stay active as Hurricane Rafael hit hurricane status nearly 24 hours ago. As of the 7 AM update from the National Hurricane Center on 11/6, Rafael is a strong category-two hurricane with winds of 100 mph.

Rafael likely makes landfall in Cuba today as a strong hurricane bringing gusty winds and heavy rains with it. The storm could potentially strengthen to a category-three storm, but after making landfall it makes and slow and hard left turn.

The NHC has the storm weakening to depression status before making landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border. We may see some remnant rain from Rafael over the weekend, but that could change.

