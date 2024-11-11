It finally rained

BALTIMORE — Well, we finally did it! We have finally broken the record after 39 consecutive days of no measurable rain at BWI. On October 2nd, 2024, BWI recorded 0.01" of rain and has been bare-bones dry since. While the rainfall we saw on November 10 and 11 wasn't substantial by all means, it was enough to tap slightly into the drought monitor. In the past 24 hours, we've recorded 0.36" at BWI. In all of October, we recorded 0.36" at BWI. Therefore, if we see any more rain at all in November at BWI, we will top our driest month. More rain is on tap for the forecast this week. Hopefully, we can keep cutting down on our drought conditions in Maryland.

wmar