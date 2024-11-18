Flake chances for portions of Maryland this week

BALTIMORE — SAY WHAT!! You may have heard a whisper lately that there is a potential for some snow here in Maryland later this week... and you're not wrong!

Later this week a strong cold front with frigid air from Canada sweeps across the east coast. Temperatures will fall into the 30s for most, but when is my best chance?

For those in western Maryland, you have the best chance of seeing any real accumulations. A Winter Storm Watch is up for Garrett County from Thursday evening into Saturday evening. But what exactly does this mean for us in central Maryland? Well, things are trending warmer, but there is a non-zero chance of portions NW of the Baltimore metro to see a flake try and mix into the rain Thursday afternoon/evening.

Evening into overnight temperatures will be close to freezing so it will be close, but nothing will accumulate in central Maryland unfortunately. So if you see model outputs like the ones below... follow the trends and don't harp on the numbers. Don't worry, we will get our big snow at some point!