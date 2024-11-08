High fire danger today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Mild temperatures today with plenty of sunshine! We are going on day 36 without measurable rain at BWI. A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service from noon through 6 PM as there is the threat for high fire danger thanks to dry conditions and breezy winds. Temperatures will trend cooler this weekend, with highs in the low-60s. Rain finally returns on Sunday evening, which could spill over into early Monday morning. Drying out on Veterans Day with a brief warm up expected. The rest of next week will feature cooler temperatures with highs bouncing around in the 60s.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Showers. Low around 51.

Veterans Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.