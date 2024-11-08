High fire danger today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Mild temperatures today with plenty of sunshine! We are going on day 36 without measurable rain at BWI. A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service from noon through 6 PM as there is the threat for high fire danger thanks to dry conditions and breezy winds. Temperatures will trend cooler this weekend, with highs in the low-60s. Rain finally returns on Sunday evening, which could spill over into early Monday morning. Drying out on Veterans Day with a brief warm up expected. The rest of next week will feature cooler temperatures with highs bouncing around in the 60s.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Friday Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night Clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 61.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night Showers. Low around 51.
Veterans Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.