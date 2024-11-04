Code Orange Air Quality Alert

BALTIMORE — If you woke up this morning and smelled a campfire well, you aren't crazy! In our previous article, Chris Swaim mentions the fires in the Aberdeen Proving Grounds and as we continue to stay dry, our fire danger increases.

The good news is that the majority of the smoke will eventually break out of the inversion layer and mix up into the upper atmosphere. For now, the Maryland Department of Air Quality has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Day for all of Monday including Metro Baltimore and NE MD. Those who suffer from asthma or other respiratory issues should limit their time outside if they can. As long as the winds stay calm, the fires hopefully shouldn't increase levels throughout the day, but something we will continue to monitor.