BALTIMORE — A Freeze Warning is in effect for central Maryland and the Eastern Shore from 2 AM Monday to 9 AM. Temperatures could drop down to 31 degrees in some spots. This can lead to a widespread frost across the region. Any plants not covered or brought inside will be harmed or die. Bundle up Monday morning!
Freeze Warnings Up for Maryland
Temps could drop down to below freezing...
