Freeze Warnings Up for Maryland

BALTIMORE — A Freeze Warning is in effect for central Maryland and the Eastern Shore from 2 AM Monday to 9 AM. Temperatures could drop down to 31 degrees in some spots. This can lead to a widespread frost across the region. Any plants not covered or brought inside will be harmed or die. Bundle up Monday morning!

