Randall Newsome

Before coming to Baltimore and joining the Good Morning Maryland team, Randall served as a host and reporter for WISH-TV's "All Indiana" at 4 p.m. and "Life Style Live!" at 10 a.m.

Randall is a native Texan, born in Houston and raised in Fort Worth. His journey into journalism started when he was a student-athlete in high school and eventually Texas Southern University. He always loved the art of storytelling and thought that might lead him down the path of being a sports anchor/reporter.

In 2016, after getting his graduate degree from the University of Southern California with a specialty in sports journalism and breaking into the business at KTVE in West Monroe, Louisiana he realized he might be made for something else. He discovered a knack for telling stories of all kinds and a gift for interviewing and interacting with people whether it was in the field as a reporter or in the studio as a host or anchor.

During his time at WISH-TV in Indianapolis, he was able to hone that skill while running my own segment turned series called the Gr8 Comeback, which was created to highlight and support local businesses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. In the studio, I've been able to bring a unique energy to our 4 p.m. show All Indiana since its launch in September 2019. The show our executive producer calls "info-tainment" gave him the platform to grow in his presence as a TV personality.

Randall is a member of the Delta Theta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

He is the father of one three-year-old little girl Riley Grace Newsome and the oldest of four siblings, all of their names start with the letter "R": Raven, Ryan, and Reoni.