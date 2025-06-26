Black Music Month: From Playlists to Powerhouse, Ty Alexander's rise to DJ in demand

BALTIMORE — “You can’t tell me I’m not God’s favorite.”

That’s how Ty Alexander sums up her rapid rise in the DJ world—humble, grateful, but undeniably aware of her power behind the decks. And as the WMAR-2 News Black Music Month series celebrates the artists who are shaping the culture, Ty stands tall as one of the DJs rewriting the rules—beat by beat, city by city.

From curated playlists for friends to rocking coast-to-coast events, Ty Alexander is more than a vibe—she’s an experience.

"I love the exchange of energy that happens when I'm performing… whether it's 10 people or 2000, there's this indescribable energy that happens between you and the DJ. Most DJs get addicted to that," she says, eyes lighting up.

Ty Alexander interacting with the crowd during her set

The moment Ty steps into a venue, the entire room shifts. It’s not just about the music—it’s about the mood. The moment. She doesn't just play songs; she curates memories.

“I can take you back to the song that reminds you of that girl you loved, that summer you’ll never forget. I’m in control of that,” she explains. “And I love doing that.”Ty calls herself the Transition Queen, and it’s well-earned.

"Every song is gonna go together. I want you to feel like you've been listening to one long track—no breaks, just vibes."That’s her superpower—knowing not just what to play, but when to play it. The look of surprise on someone’s face when she flawlessly drops a track they didn’t see coming? That’s fuel for her fire.

Ty DJ's B'More Charm event

Baltimore Built Her.

Though not born in Baltimore, Ty credits the city for making her. It’s where she took her first DJ class, where she grew from a music lover into a turntable tactician. Under the guidance of local legend DJ Class, Ty began mastering her craft—turning raw passion into polished skill.

"I feel blessed to call Baltimore my own," she said. People get on me because I'm not technically from Baltimore, but I've been here all of my life as an adult. Baltimore absolutely made me."

And now? She’s everywhere. From intimate gatherings to mega festivals, Ty is finding out she can command any room.

Ty DJ's at a Barbie 65th anniversary event

Uplifting Women, One Set at a Time

“Whenever you see a big festival line-up, it’s man, man, man, man. I’m changing that.” Ty doesn’t just make room for other women—she dreams of building a platform that amplifies women DJs and makes them a priority.

"Ten times out of ten, if I’m referring someone—it’s going to be a woman. Period. I want to have big festivals. I want to have like a big traveling tour and bring other female DJs along with me to give them the spotlight."

Ty Alexander Ty Alexander

Black Music Month is About Legacy—And Ty’s Building Hers in Real Time.

When Ty thinks of the celebration Black Music Month brings, she thinks of it as a time to give props to the generations of artists that came before her, that she feels never got the credit or recognition they deserved.

"People emulate everything that we do, including the music when you think about Little Richard and all those artists that never got a chance to be as big as they could have been," she said.

In the mean time, she aims to keep creating opportunities for herself, while making a way for others.

"As an entrepreneur and DJ, you're always looking for the next thing. If you're not hot, you're not getting paid. So I'm always searching—always building."

So if you hear that Ty Alexander’s name is on the flyer? Show up early. Stay late. And don’t forget your dancing shoes—because when Ty’s on the 1’s and 2’s, the party is guaranteed to level up.

You can learn more about Ty HERE to see her extensive resume and find out how to hire her for your next event