NaTori Aliyah’s Homecoming plans to hit the right notes at Artscape 2025

BALTIMORE — The Artscape stage in Baltimore has seen its share of talent—but when NaTori Aliyah got the call that she would step into the spotlight, it was clear: she was going to have something to prove.

“You’re gonna see how much I’ve learned—and everything I’ve learned, I’m gonna leave it on the floor.”NaTori is no stranger to the stage. She’s traveled the world as a professional dancer, but this performance is set to be her coming out party as a musician and to people—especially in her hometown — that she had the vocals to match her moves.

“I definitely want them to think, ‘Great performer,’ but let’s not forget—your girl can sing. The mic will be on.”

Tranise Foster — Nizzy Tha ShootHer NaTori Aliiyah on the set of a photo shoot at Sonne Studios

A New Chapter in Her Career

Locked in and laser-focused, NaTori poured her heart into the performance—but she also brought a surprise.

She plans to debut a brand-new song—a track deeply inspired by the energy and rhythm of Baltimore club music.

“If you are a lover of club music, if you’re a lover of club dance, rockin’ off, cuttin’ up—the whole nine—you’re gonna love this song. If you understand club culture, you’ll appreciate it.”

Family First, Dreams Second

As the spotlight burned bright, NaTori remained grounded in her purpose—her family and the journey that led her to this moment.

“I do it for them first, and then everything else will fall into place. I’m really excited for my family to see me in this light, and for everyone to see that the labor was not in vain.”But maybe the most emotional part of her performance comes when she things about who it was really for: her 8-year-old self.

NaTori Aliyah R&B Artist, NaTori Aliyah rehearsing for a performance

“I’ll be talking to my 8-year-old self—the girl who always dreamed of being on stage but was too shy or scared to say she wanted to sing.”

A Homegrown Beginning to a Global Journey

Before she hits big stages across the country, NaTori’s proud that her next chapter began right at home.

“It feels good to start home. Everything is aligning the way it’s supposed to. I needed to be here first. Once I show God I’ll do what I gotta do in my home, I think He’ll bless me with more.”With the Artscape crowd behind her, NaTori Aliyah is already looking ahead—to dropping an EP and building her catalog. But for now, she’s basking in the moment that proves she's exactly where she's supposed to be.

You can search for her singles, "Sway," and "Forever's at an End" on Apple Music. You can also follow her page on Instagram @NaToriAliyah.