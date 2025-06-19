BALTIMORE — For Gabrielle Carter, being crowned Miss Black United States wasn’t just about wearing a crown — it was about representing her community, inspiring young girls, and amplifying the power of education. Under the leadership of director Yolanda Stennett, Carter made history becoming the first to hold the title.

“It’s an amazing feeling, honestly, because I’m so young and I love being able to serve my community and represent for the Black women across the nation,” Carter shared, reflecting on her reign.

Watch as Gabrielle reflects on her journey Morgan State's Gabrielle Carter reflects on her run as Miss Black United States

Brian Tankersley — WMAR Gabrielle Carter, Miss Black United States 2024

The Baltimore native and class of 2025 Morgan State University alum talked with admiration about what it was like to wear the crown for the first time, but also says the title comes with more than just sparkle — it carries the hopes of many.

“There’s a lot of people…young children who look like me, and they’ve never seen somebody in my position,” she said.

Carter, an elementary education major at her hometown HBCU, has long had a passion for working with children. That passion became the foundation of her pageant platform.

“A lot of my passion is for children, building confidence within children,” she said. “Being able to work in children’s church and working with the children just at the age of 16 really meant a lot to me and I thought, ‘Man, I’m great at this and I want to continue to do this.’”

Gabrielle Carter Gabrielle Carter at a photoshoot that highlights both her love for modeling and education

As a model, she’s always known how to walk the walk — but her time with the crown gave her the opportunity to walk with purpose.

In just one year, she’s made unforgettable memories and impacted countless lives. Her favorite moment?

“Cruise for a Cause. I was able to travel to the Bahamas,” she said with a smile.

As she prepares to pass the torch to the next Miss Black United States, Carter offers heartfelt advice: “Definitely give your all. Travel as much as you can throughout the nation so people can see your face…so people don’t just know you for who you are but what you do.”

And to the young girls watching her journey, wondering if they too have what it takes:

“Stay true to yourself. Don’t feel like you have to be a certain shape, a certain size, a certain color to be a leader. Don’t ever feel ashamed of who you are,” Carter said.

Gabriell Carter Gabrielle Carter poses with her sash and crown

Her final message is one of courage and confidence: “If you show confidence within yourself, even though you might be a little nervous or it might be something you’re not used to… just go ahead and go for it.”

From the classroom to the crown, Carter is a role model for a generation — showing that leadership, passion, and self-love are always in style.