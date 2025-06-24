Black Music Month: Miss Kam brings the unfiltered voice of West Baltimore to hip-hop

BALTIMORE — As WMAR-2 News continues to celebrate Black Music Month, we’re shining the spotlight on a bold, rising voice from West Baltimore who is unapologetic about making her mark in hip-hop: Miss Kam.

She’s a product of West Baltimore — proud, powerful, and unafraid to take the gloves off. Her sound is raw, her lyrics are unfiltered, and every verse comes with purpose.

“I had to learn how to play with my voice. Your voice is an instrument,” she said. “You can’t just be one way all the time — it’s not gonna be fun. I like to learn how to play with my instrument as much as I can.”Whether she’s delivering punchlines or unpacking pain, Miss Kam demands your attention. Her music hits hard — and so does her presence.

“Just having my voice heard… having to prove [myself],” she said, reflecting on her journey.And when the mic is on, there’s no holding back.

Kamaria "Miss Kam" Hall Miss Kam performing at Baltimore's AFRAM Festival in 2024

“It’s raw, authentic — a roller coaster of emotions,” she said. “I have an angry voice. I have a chilled voice. I have all of that.”

From Western High to the Booth

Long before she was known on stage as “Miss Kam,” she was Kamaria Hall, walking the historic halls of Western High School, a place she credits for building her confidence.

“This is the very first stage I ever performed on — ever — at 16-years-old,” she shared. “For the first time, I felt a little free, like a little bird… like, dang, I’m really out here flying, singing, doing what I always dreamed of.”But confidence didn’t come overnight.

“It was very nerve-wracking,” she remembered of her first performance. “But my teacher, Miss Magee, gave me all the confidence I needed. She pushed me out on that stage — and I killed it.”That moment sparked something that’s only grown stronger with time.

“Shoutout to Western,” she smiled during our interview. “Only the best!”

Julie Wigley — WMAR Miss Kam during her interview at her alma mater Western High School

Turning Up the Heat

From talent shows to packed venues, Miss Kam is now a rising star in Baltimore’s music scene — and she’s ready to go even further.

Her track “Let It Simmer” is a fan favorite, with lyrics that double as a declaration:

“Let it simmer… now it’s time to bring the heat.”With dreams of performing on major stages and collecting Grammy awards, she’s already earned her city’s respect — and the recognition is starting to spread.

“I was blessed to be welcomed with open arms from the scene in the city,” she said.“I want to say getting into the Baltimore Museum of Art... that was big.”

Phillip Muriel Miss Kam featured in the Baltimore Museum of Art

A Voice for More Than Herself

Though Miss Kam is celebrated for her fiery delivery and fearless lyrics, she knows the road for women in rap can feel longer and harder. But she’s not just rapping for herself — she’s using her voice for those who are coming next.

“Waking up every day and knowing that my voice is gonna make sure somebody else’s voice is heard — or even if they choose not to speak, they know they’re understood,” she said. From Western High School to center stage, Miss Kam is proof that Baltimore talent doesn’t need to ask for permission — it commands attention.

Allen Stewart Miss Kam's cover for her album Tew Be Continued'

You can find Miss Kam's songs on any of your music platforms including her favorite single to date: "Let It Simmer." In the fall of 2025, She will also be joining the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University as a part of its first Hip-Hop degree program.