Black Music Month: Genre-Defying composer John Tyler bridges Hip-Hop, Soul, and Cinematic Soundscapes

BALTIMORE — As we celebrate Black Music Month, we’re shining a light on an artist whose music refuses to be boxed in. From hard-hitting hip-hop drums to sweeping cinematic scores, John Tyler’s sound spans generations — and genres.

Tyler’s journey began in an unexpected place: Hampden Skate Park in Baltimore.

“This used to be the spot where all the rock and punk artists would be,” Tyler recalls. “That was my first experience seeing live music and raw energy.”

John Tyler/WMAR John Tyler reflects on the beginning of his music journey in his WMAR-2 News interview at Hampden Skate Park

It was in this melting pot of movement, music, and community that Tyler first found his rhythm — and his people.

By fifth grade, he was already performing in a band. By middle school, he was producing music. And by 17, he was crafting compositions that would eventually win him an Emmy. High school is also where he got the idea to start his Love Groove Festival that's been creating a platform for local artists and entrepreneurs to showcase their talents.

“A lot of my sound has that cinematic aspect — it sounds like you’re listening to a movie,” he explains.

Tyler’s music is a seamless blend of soul, R&B, jazz, rock, funk, and punk — all grounded by hip-hop’s unmistakable rhythm. Ask him to describe his sound and be prepared for a long, passionate answer: “It’s like a soulful, R&B, jazzy, piano — or Rhodes — like electric piano... rock guitar, hip-hop drums, punkish drums, groovy funky bass lines. There’s no rules.”

Brian Tankersley — WMAR John Tyler playing guitar in his WMAR-2 News interview

That refusal to conform has become his creative compass. Whether flipping a skateboard beneath his feet or flipping a track in his home studio, Tyler brings the same mindset: test what’s possible.

“For me, music is just a natural part of who I am,” he says. “I’ve been doing this since I was 11. I put so much time into it, and getting recognition on a grand level really showed me that I mattered.”

His creative process is as fluid as his sound. In a session during his WMAR-2 News interview, we watched as Tyler produced a new cinematic track from scratch — then decided to flip it into a hip-hop beat. Moments later, he re-purposed it into a Baltimore Club beat.

In a single afternoon, he transformed the same piece three times — each version distinct, yet undeniably his.

Brian Tankersley— WMAR John Tyler begins to lay down a track from scratch during his interview with WMAR

That’s the magic of John Tyler. He doesn’t just compose music. He tells stories. He builds worlds. He makes you feel something — as if you’re watching a film, even when it’s just a beat coming through your headphones.

And for Tyler, the process is just as meaningful as the finished product. “You can literally do anything,” he says, eyes lit with excitement. “It’s quite crazy."

