Time 2 Grind Boxing's Destiny Day-Owens wants to leave a legacy for Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Time 2 Grind Boxing Gym in Baltimore is quickly becoming a powerhouse in the fight world—a gym where champions aren’t the exception, they’re the expectation.

“We all pick each other up,” Time2Grind pro boxer, Tyrell "Ironsoldier" Boyd said. “I look at everyone on my team as motivation to keep pushing.”

WMAR Time 2 Grind athletes, (LEFT TO RIGHT) Tyrell "Ironsoldier" Boyd, Malik Titus, Destiny Day-Owens, Coach Mack Allison and Carl Behm

One of the athletes leading that charge is Destiny Day Owens, a world title-holding, three-time Golden Gloves winner who’s doing a whole lot more than just training.

More Than a Fighter

Boyd admires how his teammate's commitment to the craft hasn't interrupted her several other daily duties. She's also a boxing coach, gym owner and a mother of three.

Destiny Day-Owens Destiny Day-Owens, WIBA boxing world title holder

“Just hard work, commitment, dedication, loyalty, trust—she embodies all those things,” said pro boxer and teammate Tyrell Boyd. [Owens] isn’t just undefeated in the ring. Boyd calls whas she's doing a showcase of mental toughness.

As a father, he was asked if he could see himself taking on the workload of coaching, while being a pro boxer: "Not at all," he laughed. “It requires a whole different level of patience.”

Fighter, Coach, Mom—and Still Undefeated

Destiny Day-Owens Destiny Day-Owens with her kids while rocking one of her title belts

Being a fighter is stressful. Coaching fighters? Also stressful.

Doing both—while raising kids—is something else entirely.

“That job by itself is stressful,” Boyd said. “So it just shows the mental fortitude she has to commit to both.”Her motivation? It’s as personal as it gets.

“I’m just a natural born fighter,” Owens said. And she's not just fighting for herself. Destiny is determined to help pave the way for other young women—especially those who are often overlooked in the sport.

“I wanna help the next generation,” she said. “I see a lot of young female fighters get pushed to the side. I want to be that voice for them, show them the way, and help teach them the way.” Owens doesn’t have to look far for inspiration. She’s raising the next wave of fighters herself.

“I train my kids too. My daughters will be competing in the Silver Gloves next year—maybe even Golden Gloves. ”At the gym, she’s pushed by her longtime coach and business partner, Coach Mack Allison, who she credits as a steady figure in her life.

“That’s my coach from day one,” Owens said. “That’s like my dad.”

Destiny Day-Owens Destiny wins 2nd WIBA (Women's International Boxing Associaion) title in Columbia

Legacy in the Making

At the end of the day, Destiny Day-Owens isn’t just chasing belts—she’s building a legacy. One for her kids. One for her city.

“I’m just building my legacy for my kids, and for my city—Baltimore,” she said. Undefeated. Undeniably driven.

Destiny Day Owens isn’t just fighting for the wins—She’s fighting for something bigger.

Destiny will fight for another title along with at Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore on July 19th.