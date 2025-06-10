Watch Now
Your Voice, Your Stories

Actions

WMAR opens new Black Music Month series with look back at 2024's highlights

Black Music Month
WMAR
Black Music Month
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — In celebration of June being Black Music Month, we look back on the artists that we spotlighted in the 2024 series including a living disco legend, Hip-Hop, jazz, GoGo and a fresh new R&B artist at the very beginning of her journey.

Black Music Month

Before we take you on another ride let's show you where we've already been. You can check out the link to see a playlist of the full stories from our entire series from 2024 on our YouTube page.

Black Music Month

And in 2025, we're bringing new sounds, bold voices and more stories that celebrate the soul of black music all coming from the city of Baltimore.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are