Voices of the Culture: Local legends and rising stars shine in Black Music Month

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is celebrating Black Music Month, spotlighting some of Baltimore’s most influential and genre-defining Black artists.

From jazz legends to rising hip-hop voices, this series dives deep into the soul of the city’s music scene. Black Music Month: Baltimore legends and rising stars shine in Black Music Month

A Vibrant Lineup Across Genres

The series takes viewers inside intimate performances and conversations with some of the city's most impactful talent:

🎷 Warren Wolf – The internationally acclaimed vibraphonist and multi-instrumentalist kicks off the series with a performance and discussion inside Keystone Korner, Baltimore’s jazz institution. Wolf walks us through the history of the vibraphone and its influence on American music.

🎼 John Tyler – Composer, bandleader, and founder of the Love Groove Festival, Tyler shares how his classical training and Baltimore roots shape his genre-blending music. His segment showcases original compositions and his mission to uplift fellow artists.

🎤 Miss Kam – Baltimore’s own rising hip-hop star brings raw storytelling and unapologetic energy. In her episode, Miss Kam talks about identity, authenticity, and pushing the city’s rap scene forward.

🎧 DJ Ty Alexander – A respected DJ and curator, Ty Alexander discusses how Black women have helped shape club culture and soundscapes in Baltimore and beyond. Her presence in the booth and on the airwaves helps bridge generations of music lovers.

A Spotlight on Keystone Korner

At the heart of the series is Keystone Korner, a space that has become a home for jazz lovers and musicians alike, with performers like Wolf being one of the legendary venue's frequently featured performers.

During their segment, owner Todd Barkan and world-traveled pianist put "Black Classical music" on a pedestal as the soundtrack of American culture, impacting people from all walks of life for generations.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Baltimore’s music culture or just discovering it, this series is a must-watch celebration of Black creativity, legacy, and sound.

