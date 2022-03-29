Join WMAR as we 'Pack the Park' with gently used sports equipment

Keeping children active and involved in sports is a top priority for many parents, but the cost of equipment can sometimes be too much. And, as fast as kids grow, it seems like you are always buying new equipment.

But then what? The bats, old LAX sticks and gloves just end up collecting dust.

Not any more! Join WMAR as we "Pack the Park".

We are teaming up with Leveling the Playing Field to make sure everyone who wants to play sports, has a chance.

So start gathering up that equipment that is no longer in use and join us for a special collection event Wednesday, April 20th. WMAR-2 News crews will be live at Honeygo Run Regional Park, 9033 Honeygo Blvd, in Perry Hall, collecting your used sports equipment.

The equipment will be sent to the Leveling the Playing Field warehouse.

Here are some of the items you can donate:

Baseball and Softball: Aluminum and wood bats, bags, bases, baseballs, catchers gear, cleats, gloves for batting and fielding, helmets (5 years old or newer), pants, pitching and batting nets, softballs, tball sets, Umpire gear, Whiffle bats and balls.

Football: Flag football belts, Footballs, cleats, gloves, pads and kicking tees.

Lacrosse: Balls, sticks, goals, goggles, gloves, helmets, and pads.

Soccer: Balls, cleats, Goalie gloves,goals, shin guards and socks.

Here is a full list of all items accepted and what the organization cannot take: