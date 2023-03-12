Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Leveling the Playing Field holds 'Brackets for a Cause' fundraiser

What are your odds of selecting a perfect March Madness bracket?
Copyright Getty Images
Streeter Lecka
<p>INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 01: A 165-foot tall NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket is seen on the JW Marriott Indianapolis leading up to the 2015 Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 1, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The bracket is 44,000 square-feet. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)</p>
What are your odds of selecting a perfect March Madness bracket?
Posted at 3:00 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 15:02:42-04

Leveling the Playing Field is holding a Brackets for a Cause fundraiser to help acquire equipment for young athletes in need.

RELATED: It's time to Pack the Park!

The fundraiser involves donors purchasing brackets for the men's and women's teams.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to local sports, sports leagues, and youth programs for spring competition.

The winner of the contest will receive a $250 prize and most importantly.....bragging rights.

March 16 will be the last day that brackets can be placed.

For more information on Leveling the Playing Field, click here .

To find out about how to enter in the Bracket for a Cause fundraiser, view here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices