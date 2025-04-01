Nonprofit ensures kids have a chance to play sports through donated equipment

BALTIMORE — Every three to four weeks.

That's how often Leveling the Playing Field, a nonprofit that collects and distributes used sports equipment, checks their donation bins around the city and county.

They're large green boxes that read "Donate Sports Equipment."

Jamie King, a full-time employee with the organization, took us to one of their bins in Meadowood Regional Park.

In just three weeks, items like tennis balls, baseball bats and cleats were spilling out of the bin when he opened it.

"This is a great haul. You can see a lot of newer stuff as well, which we always love to see," King said as he stuffs a trash bag with the items.

"Tennis rackets, lacrosse sticks, tennis balls, baseball bats, a lot of good pairs of cleats, so pretty much a great haul. [We] hit every sport we're sport we're looking for today."

These items get sent to their warehouse where they're carefully sorted for coaches and other beneficiaries to pick up.

This process helps children who would otherwise be sidelined due to costs get introduced to sports at a young age. The same items found in these bins, can cost people hundreds shopping elsewhere.

The bill at Leveling the Playing Field? $0.

At the warehouse, coaches, volunteers and other beneficiaries can be seen ruffling through the bins.

Katie Marshall was at the warehouse looking for lacrosse sticks and football cleats for students at the Crossroads School in Living Classrooms.

"They get very excited when we have a bunch of things they can pick from...Their parents are really excited that they don't have to go out and buy all the equipment, especially if they're trying a new sport to see if they like it," Marshall said.

So if you've got an old bat or a pair of cleats you don't need, a student somewhere in Maryland might.

Drop off the items at any of the donation bins around the city and county.

We'll be collecting old and unused sports equipment.