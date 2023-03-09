It's time to Pack the Park!

If you have used sports gear, and not sure what to do with it all, we have your solution!

Join WMAR, Weis Markets and M&T Bank for the 2023 Pack the Park event.

The WMAR-2 News team will be live at Honeygo Run Regional Park Community Center on Wednesday, April 12th with a truck ready to be filled with all your well-loved sports gear.

We are teaming up with Leveling the Playing Field to make sure everyone who wants to play sports, has a chance.

The equipment will be sent to the Leveling the Playing Field warehouse.

WMAR-2 New's Jamie Costello took a tour of the warehouse in 2022 when our partnership started.

Here are some of the items you can donate:

Baseball and Softball: Aluminum and wood bats, bags, bases, baseballs, catchers gear, cleats, gloves for batting and fielding, helmets (5 years old or newer), pants, pitching and batting nets, softballs, tball sets, Umpire gear, Whiffle bats and balls.

Football: Flag football belts, Footballs, cleats, gloves, pads and kicking tees.

Lacrosse: Balls, sticks, goals, goggles, gloves, helmets, and pads.

Soccer: Balls, cleats, Goalie gloves,goals, shin guards and socks.

Join us at Honeygo Run Regional Park on April 12th OR drop off your donation at any Baltimore-area Weis Market location.

