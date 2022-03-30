Got old sports equipment you don't need anymore? Check out the Leveling Playing Field Initiative

HAMPDEN, Md. — Leveling the Playing Field. Your chance to take your retired sports gear and put it back in the game.

You will notice well marked LPF bins off playing fields in Anne Arundel to Harford County.

Open the bin and put your old lacrosse stick, your baseball glove, field hockey stick and cleats inside. LPF then comes out every month and cleans out the bin and hauls it down to its warehouse in Hampden. That’s where rec league and coaches can go on line and register to come in for a visit. Once inside, they can collect what they need for their programs and it is absolutely FREE to those who qualify.

On April 20th, WMAR-TV will be holding a collection event. It will be at Honeygo Run Regional Park in Perry Hall. We are looking for gently used sports equipment.

So clean out your garage, attic, basement, closet and hit the bin and help out someone who can’t afford to fall in love with a sport because they can’t afford to play.

Click here for more information.