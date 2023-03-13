Drop off your used sports equipment at these Weis Market locations

BALTIMORE — If you have used sports gear, and not sure what to do with it all, we have your solution!
Join WMAR, Weis Markets and M&T Bank for the 2023 Pack the Park event, as we try Leveling the Playing Field to make sure everyone who wants to play sports, has a chance.
The WMAR-2 News team will be live at Honeygo Run Regional Park Community Center on Wednesday, April 12th with a truck ready to be filled with all your well-loved sports gear.
If you can't make it out to see us then, donations can be dropped of at any of the 16 Weis Markets listed below.
|7200 Holabird Avenue
|Dundalk
|MD
|21222
|7848 Wise Avenue
|Dundalk
|MD
|21222
|165 Orville Road
|Middle River
|MD
|21221
|9613M Harford Road
|Carney
|MD
|21234
|630 Baltimore Boulevard
|Westminster
|MD
|21157
|4126 East Joppa Road
|Baltimore
|MD
|21236
|2205 Hanover Pike
|Hampstead
|MD
|21074
|720 Hanover Pike
|Hampstead
|MD
|21074
|550 West MacPhail Road
|Bel Air
|MD
|21014
|9400 Scott Moore Way
|Perry Hall
|MD
|21128
|7927 Belair Road Suite S
|Baltimore
|MD
|21236
|1238 Putty Hill Avenue
|Towson
|MD
|21286
|9251 Lakeside Boulevard
|Owings Mills
|MD
|21117
|10 Village Center Road
|Reisterstown
|MD
|21136
|9270 All Saints Road
|Laurel
|MD
|20723
|7005 Security Blvd.
|Windsor Mill
|MD
|21244
Here are some of the items you can donate:
Baseball and Softball: Aluminum and wood bats, bags, bases, baseballs, catchers gear, cleats, gloves for batting and fielding, helmets (5 years old or newer), pants, pitching and batting nets, softballs, tball sets, Umpire gear, Whiffle bats and balls.
Football: Flag football belts, Footballs, cleats, gloves, pads and kicking tees.
Lacrosse: Balls, sticks, goals, goggles, gloves, helmets, and pads.
Soccer: Balls, cleats, Goalie gloves,goals, shin guards and socks.