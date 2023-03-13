Watch Now
Drop off your used sports equipment at these Weis Market locations

Weis Pack the Park
WMAR
Posted at 3:37 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 15:37:17-04

BALTIMORE — If you have used sports gear, and not sure what to do with it all, we have your solution!

Join WMAR, Weis Markets and M&T Bank for the 2023 Pack the Park event, as we try Leveling the Playing Field to make sure everyone who wants to play sports, has a chance.

The WMAR-2 News team will be live at Honeygo Run Regional Park Community Center on Wednesday, April 12th with a truck ready to be filled with all your well-loved sports gear.

If you can't make it out to see us then, donations can be dropped of at any of the 16 Weis Markets listed below.

7200 Holabird AvenueDundalkMD21222 
7848 Wise AvenueDundalkMD21222 
165 Orville RoadMiddle RiverMD21221 
9613M Harford RoadCarneyMD21234 
630 Baltimore BoulevardWestminsterMD21157 
4126 East Joppa RoadBaltimoreMD21236 
2205 Hanover PikeHampsteadMD21074 
720 Hanover PikeHampsteadMD21074 
550 West MacPhail RoadBel AirMD21014 
9400 Scott Moore WayPerry HallMD21128 
7927 Belair Road Suite SBaltimoreMD21236 
1238 Putty Hill AvenueTowsonMD21286 
9251 Lakeside BoulevardOwings MillsMD21117 
10 Village Center RoadReisterstownMD21136 
9270 All Saints RoadLaurelMD20723 
7005 Security Blvd.Windsor MillMD21244 

Here are some of the items you can donate:

Baseball and Softball: Aluminum and wood bats, bags, bases, baseballs, catchers gear, cleats, gloves for batting and fielding, helmets (5 years old or newer), pants, pitching and batting nets, softballs, tball sets, Umpire gear, Whiffle bats and balls.

Football: Flag football belts, Footballs, cleats, gloves, pads and kicking tees.

Lacrosse: Balls, sticks, goals, goggles, gloves, helmets, and pads.

Soccer: Balls, cleats, Goalie gloves,goals, shin guards and socks.

