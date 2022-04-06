Did you know that 1 in 5 underserved households are not getting their kids involved in athletics because of the rising price of sporting equipment?

Leveling the Playing Field (LPF) is a nonprofit that collects and redistributes equipment to expand access and equity within youth sports and recreation programs in under-resourced communities.

LPF and WMAR-2 News will be hosting the Pack the Park sporting equipment collection drive on April 20th at Honeygo Run Park in Perry Hall!

Learn more about LPF here.

Learn more about Pack the Park here.