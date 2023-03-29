How Leveling the Playing Field helps communities gain access to sports equipment

BALTIMORE — Leveling the Playing Field is a non-profit that was founded in 2013 that redistributes equipment to expand access and equity within youth sports and recreation programs in under-resourced communities.

LPF allows any program to visit their warehouse and look for any kind of equipment that is needed.

The equipment they hold includes lacrosse sticks, baseball helmets, jump ropes, cones, jerseys, pants, and more.

Program Director Luke Weierbach took us into the everyday operations of LPF and how they are able to serve over 300+ programs in Baltimore.

Weierbach says that LPF is considered a food bank for sports gear.

"As the cost of sports is rising, the budgets for PE teachers they're not, they're not reaching that same level, you're having the same budget that you've had in years past. So that gear, that money doesn't stretch quite as far anymore. So to be able to come in and supplement your programs here, whether it's introducing a new sport with tennis, whether it's you know, grabbing a couple more lacrosse sticks to supplement your gear that you already have. That's really the goal of our organization here is to make sure that your budget and you still have room to go grow and be flexible with your programs," Weierbach said.

Max Levitt, founder and executive director of LPF, gave the foundation life after his time as a sports equipment manager.

Levitt saw that no matter the gear, it can help benefit a program in need. His vision helped LPF build their Hampden warehouse and expand.

"in 2018, we expanded up to Baltimore, last year, we expanded into Philly as well. And we're expanding a couple new markets this year. So right in Baltimore City, where we have all of our athletic gear, all of our sports equipment for coaches to be able to take back to the programs," Weierbach said.

Weierbach also stated that the process for your program is simple.

"So we have a quick grant application process, it's really more of a get to know you. Get to know you know what sports you're offering, what sports you would like to offer, how many students you impact, where's your community. Once we get to know you a little bit, we'll set up a site visit, a site call, again, really, not necessarily vetting but more of relationship building. If we know exactly what you need for your program, we can better serve you we can better serve all the communities here. So once those two things are in the grant application, the site call the site visit, they can actually come into that program. And any coach, any teacher from that school does have access to they come in, we hand them a cart, we hand them a distribution sheet," Weierbach said.

As far as what you can bring to help LPF's cause, they usually collect gear in coordination with sports season, but anything you feel can be used they will accept.

"Yes, we'll accept any sports equipment because that equipment can go a long way for programs so the hula hoops, the jump ropes, they're the stuff that we don't often think of but every coach every teacher can use that no matter what their sport is. So the playground equipment is just as impactful as as the baseball bats that we see here. We typically like to use the rule of thumb if you wouldn't use it for your student. If if your child or athlete would not use it themselves and then maybe we wouldn't be able to use it here," Weierbach said.

Donation bins are also available around the state if there is any equipment people would like to donate.

We are preparing to Pack the Parkwith Leveling the Playing Field on April 12th.

